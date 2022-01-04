Uniting communities in the Big Apple through music

QUALIFICATION:

When we talk about entrepreneurship, we generally think of businesses and service companies; But a Venezuelan in New York managed differently. He created a method of musical learning with which he seeks to unite communities around the same language. Ronen Suarc tells us how he is promoting his entrepreneurship and what his expectations are this new year.

Samuel is 57 years old, he is a musician with a heart and a vocation …

((NAT SOUND))

After studying his career at New York University, he decided to dedicate his talent to children’s orchestras in the city.

((SOT – Samuel Marchán – Venezuelan musician in New York)) ((Video source: VOA))

“I have been a musician all my life and my family too; but when you arrive in New York it is the New York vibe that opens up an immense possibility of opportunities ”.

With a training as a violinist, Samuel studied three different Japanese methods to modernize the teaching of music. He understood that he had to find an opportunity to generate interest in families and, above all, in children.

((SOT – Samuel Marchán – Venezuelan musician in New York)) ((Video source: VOA))

“To train a violinist, a cellist … at least 3 years for a child to really have a resonant sound … for the child to say” I feel comfortable, it sounds good. ” I designed a whole number of methodologies inspired by my studies. That allowed me to have a different way of teaching ”.

When he had the idea to teach, he first did it in a public school in the borough of Queens and then he began to look for a way to start his own projects.

((SOT – Samuel Marchán – Venezuelan musician in New York)) ((Video source: VOA))

“I realized that there is a great need for activities here for children and I was looking for how to insert myself in that place. We now compete with sports and other activities. Music is part of the menu ”.

((NAT SOUND))

He put together a children’s orchestra in a church in Chinatown. Thanks to the help of the Venezuelan priest Alexis Bustos, rehearsals take place every Saturday for several hours.

((SOT – Samuel Marchán – Venezuelan musician in New York)) ((Video source: VOA))

“The doors are open for art to flow. Art is a powerful element of community integration. We do not exclude anyone because art is not exclusive, art is inclusive ”.

Samuel tells us about his non-traditional teaching method so that children can play the violin and be part of his orchestras.

((SOT – Samuel Marchán – Venezuelan musician in New York)) ((Video source: VOA))

“This sounds like a jalapeño-fed cat, is that so… [ejecuta el sonido] after the noise it goes to the sound … I teach him to become familiar with the noise on a table, that is the essence of sound ”.

And its essence is passion, says Samuel, who affirms that passion is the key to being an entrepreneur in New York, especially when the behavior of the economy is still uncertain in 2022.

((SOT – Samuel Marchán – Venezuelan musician in New York)) ((Video source: VOA))

“If you are going to undertake something, undertake something that you like, no matter what people say, I am happy playing. There were people who made millions with an album… I enjoy it, I am happy playing, I am happy making music and sharing it ”.

((NAT SOUND))

The possibility of his project becoming known was easier than he imagined, since the publicity was done by the parents of the children of the orchestra.

((SOT – Samuel Marchán – Venezuelan musician in New York)) ((Video source: VOA))

“I have been blessed, I have been able to open doors. I am also the director of a music school, money follows your convictions. By my nature, money is not my priority ”.

Music is his passion, teaching is already part of his life and entrepreneurship is a goal to give a better future to children from different communities that make life in the Big Apple. This year that begins, Samuel says that he will continue to play his violin to share his music with everyone. Ronen Suarc, Venezuela 360, Voice of America, New York.