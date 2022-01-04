Untouchable, Ricardo Muñoz gives a message to fans after contagion

Untouchable, vocalist Ricardo Muñoz, confesses contagion to fans | Instagram

Untouchable, the Tejano / Norteño music group, faces more infections, its vocalist, Ricardo Muñoztests positive for the dreaded v! rus.

Grouping American, Untouchable, used his social networks to announce that he tested positive for the virus and shared a message with his followers about his health.

The vocalist of the group of hits like “I am not strong“,” And everything for what? “,” Dream “, among many other topics, reassured his fans after mentioning that within all, his health condition was stable.

I received the year with C0v1d … And I tell you this because it is the only thing that makes sense to me, that because of the vaccine and booster (reinforcement) I have very very mild symptoms, he wrote on his official Twitter account.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PUBLICATION.

Untouchable, vocalist, Ricardo Muñoz confesses contagion to fans. Photo: Instagram Capture



In the middle of a brief message, the interpreter revealed that “his start to the year was not as good, as he would have liked, because he was infected with the dreaded condition that has plagued the whole world for more than two years.”

The users of the platform immediately showed their concern for the health of “Ricky“as well as by the singer Ramón Ayala,” the king of the accordion “, who just a few days ago would have appeared with the member of the group, originally from Zapata, Texas, United States.

Reactions towards the accordionist of Untouchable They were quick to react, sending him their best vibes and hoping that he hadn’t spread the virus further to other colleagues.

Shhh, let’s hope you haven’t infected my Don Ramón Ayala, Courage, a user commented

That’s what the vaccine is for, if you are smart, if not what we would do without the voice of Untouchable, I encourage it and let it pass soon, it is appreciated in another of the comments.

It was in June 2020 that several members of the Texas group contracted the germ, which is why they had to postpone their “Drive In” presentations that they had been offering by the American Union.

After the prompt recovery of its leader, Intocable will perform in Mexico and the United States with its 2022 Tour Moments, they say.