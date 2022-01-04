USA: Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes was convicted of fraud

Elizabeth Holmes (Photo: Reuters)

The founder of the American biotech company Theranos, Elizabeth holmes, was found guilty of fraud this Monday in a court of California, in a case that has exposed the Silicon Valley business culture.

The jury concluded that Holmes was guilty of cheat investors to place money in their startup based in that area of ​​California (western), which promised revolutionize blood tests with tools that are faster and cheaper than those used by traditional laboratories.

It also exempted the executive from other charges and he was unable to reach an agreement on several of the eleven charges he faced.

Holmes, 37, faces the possibility of spending years in jail, in a case that has drawn a line between technological innovation and criminal dishonesty.

The former Silicon Valley fiancé founded Theranos at age 19. It claimed that the company would revolutionize the industry for diagnostic tests with machines that could deliver rapid results with just a few drops of blood, a project that attracted very important investors and made her a multimillionaire at age 30.

Figures of weight such as the former secretary of state, Henry Kissinger, and the former United States Secretary of Defense, James Mattis, and the media mogul, Rupert murdochThey bought the promise by investing in what seemed like a safe bet.

Holmes was considered a visionary and even compared to the founder of Apple, Steve Jobs. But after a few years and billions, the promise withered and the miracle machines did not work.

According to prosecutors, Holmes was aware Y lied to investors, doctors and patients to continue raising money.

Holmes amassed an estimated fortune of 3,600 million dollars, according to Forbes magazine in 2014. At the time, she was the youngest millionaire without having inherited a fortune.

(With information from AFP)