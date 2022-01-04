Vice gets vaccinated, recommends using natural medicine and spreads myths

Jorge Quispe / La Paz

With a prior incense, to request permission from Pachamama, Vice President David Choquehuanca was vaccinated yesterday with the first dose of the Sinopharm inoculant against Covid-19, but insisted that traditional medicine be used. On Thursday, December 30, the second president disclosed at least two myths about vaccination dismantled by health authorities.

The 60-year-old Aymara went early to the vaccination post in Plaza Bolivia, where initially three amautas made an incense stick to purify it before receiving the Chinese vaccine. The Huarineño, who confessed that he overcame the coronavirus twice, was serene when receiving the inoculant from the Minister of Health, Jeyson Auza.

At the end and after receiving the first dose, Choquehuanca urged to protect oneself with the vaccine, however, he placed greater emphasis on the use of natural medicine. “We have to protect our people with the two medicines, pharmacological medicine and natural medicine, ancestral medicine, traditional medicine, with both we must take care of the health of the people against the coronavirus,” he reiterated.

The authority gave more details on how it beat the virus twice. “I have overcome in July with traditional medicine and chlorine dioxide,” he added. The use of the latter was rejected by the Ministry of Health due to the risks involved as a treatment.

“The second time (he contracted covid) it was no longer so strong, (but) I have also overcome with traditional medicine,” said Choquehuanca. Armin Quispe, internist-intensivist and diploma in diabetes, currently based in Brussels, Belgium, consulted yesterday about traditional medicine, responded thus to Página Siete: “We have no evidence that traditional medicine is as effective or better than vaccines, As long as we have no evidence, we must rely on real evidence, the scientific evidence that vaccines are ”, he explained.

Days ago, the Citizen Community deputy Alejandro Reyes suggested to the Vice not to go to his office if he did not get vaccinated.

Spread myths

Choquehuanca was immunized yesterday against the covid, however, on Thursday, December 30, he disclosed two myths about vaccination, according to the Bolivia Verifica portal. The second president indicated that it is not necessary to bathe or consume certain foods, however, there is no support that supports such statements.

After confirming that he will be immunized against the coronavirus, he added: “When you get vaccinated you don’t have to bathe, you don’t have to eat dairy, you can’t eat pork and you can’t eat fish.”

On the myth of the shower, the Bolivian scientist with training in clinical research and transnational medicine at Harvard University, Omar Gandarillas Cuéllar, told Bolivia Verifica that this is an ancient myth.

“That was what they said when the babies were vaccinated, but there is no evidence of any kind,” he said.

On the myth of the meals that Choquehuanca mentioned, Augusto Cordero, member of the Bolivian Society of Infectology, indicates: “There is no type of adverse reaction to the vaccine with the issue of water and food or having to keep three days of sick leave medical ”, he said.