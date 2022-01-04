Vice President receives the vaccine and asks the population to take care of themselves with pharmacological and ancestral medicine

After receiving several criticisms, Vice President David Choquehuanca received the coronavirus vaccine on Monday in compliance with the decrees that require having the vaccination certificate or PCR test to enter public and private entities.

The vaccine was injected by the Minister of Health, Jeyson Auza, at the immunization point located in Plaza Bolivia.

“We have to protect our people with the two medicines: pharmacological medicine and natural medicine, ancestral medicine and traditional medicine, with the two medicines we have to protect and take care of the health of our people against the coronavirus,” said Choquehuanca.

The Vice President explained that in July 2020 he already had Covid-19 and that, then, he overcame the disease with traditional medicine and chlorine dioxide. He also revealed that the second time he contracted the disease, he also treated it with natural medicine.

“You have to protect with the two medicines. Bolivia is a Plurinational State. I call on the population to protect itself both with pharmacological medicine, with medicine with traditional medicine ”, he stressed.

The vaccination certificate or the PCR test is since this January a requirement to enter public and private places with agglomeration, however, there were sectors such as the peasants of La Paz that reject these norms.