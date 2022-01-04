Video shows the violent attack against a Burger King worker in Brooklyn – Telemundo New York (47)

Police are looking for two people who attacked a Burger King worker after jumping the counter at a New York City franchise last month.

Surveillance video released by the New York City Police Department shows one of the suspects slowly approaching the restaurant’s counter. Linden boulevard in Brooklyn’s Brownsville and abruptly place both palms on the clerk. Then the alleged attacker begins beating the worker.

🚨WANTED for ASSAULT: Do you know these guys? On 12/4/21 at approx 6:14 PM, inside of 1661 Linden Blvd in Brooklyn, the suspects engaged in a dispute with a 22-year-old male, then punched him multiple times while displaying a knife. Any info? DM @NYPDTips or call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/Y843eiAWkU – NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 4, 2022

A second suspect approaches, also slowly, and also begins beating the worker from the other side of the counter while the suspect who jumped on him continues the assault from the other side. They appear to hold the worker by the head until colleagues intervene and drive the injured worker away from the attackers.

After some yelling, the first suspect jumps back onto the counter and he and the other suspect exit. They didn’t appear to have bought anything.

The victim was treated by paramedics at the scene.

It’s unclear what prompted the December 4 dinner-time attack, but police said there was some sort of discussion with the 22-year-old victim. One of the suspects apparently also had a knife, although this is not clear from surveillance footage.

Anyone with information about the attack can confidentially call authorities at 1-888-57-PISTA.