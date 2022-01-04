VIDEO: The romantic postcards of Irene Castillo and Pepe Barahona in Central Park in New York

One of the most talked about couples in Salvadoran entertainment ended 2021 with a passionate tour of New York City. The walk has left a beautiful series of images for all the followers of the couple.

New York is one of those cities dreamed of by any couple, where dreams are fulfilled and love is reinforced. The charm of its streets, the icons that the cinema has given us and the amount of activities to do as a couple, makes this city an ideal destination to celebrate any romantic plan.

Proof of this has been the trip that the model and presenter Irene Castillo has made with her partner, the announcer Pepe Barahona. After a brief stopover in the city of Miami, which left spectacular postcards by the sea, the lovers continued their journey through the United States and arrived in New York to celebrate the arrival of the New Year.

Both Pepe and Irene have not hesitated to give direct access to their vacation as a couple and have shared all the details of the trip. Through Instagram stories, fans of this Salvadoran couple have been able to enjoy the fantastic New York scenery and attractions.

It has been a specific moment of his visit to New York that has left a series of beautiful and romantic images starring one of the most followed and commented couples of the Salvadoran show. Irene and Pepe went for a walk to Central Park, the emblematic New York park that has been the scene of countless movies, series and books.

The couple toured the park’s extensive trails, walked through its fountains, enjoyed live music, and crossed some of the bridges inside the park. All this can be seen in a video posted by Irene Castillo on her Instagram account (@irenecastillotv).

In the video you can see the happy couple enjoying the natural beauty of this New York landscape, sitting on the shore of a lake holding hands and sharing a tender kiss. In the video you can see that the couple had fun watching the mischievous squirrels that inhabit the park and observing the visitors who chose to skate on the ice rink inside the park.

Irene Castillo and Pepe Barahona usually go on a trip together at this time of year. Fans of the couple will recall that they were both on a walk in Portugal at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020 and the lovers were stranded in Panama due to the closure of the Salvadoran borders.

Almost two years after that terrible episode, Pepe and Irene surrender to the charms of New York City and give us a series of photos and videos in which they look very happy to be together. Internet users are ready to continue enjoying the love between these two Salvadoran lovebirds.