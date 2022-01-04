VIDEO: Tourist discovers secret windows in the house of Kate Middleton and Prince William

Without a doubt, one of the strangest and most uncomfortable things about being an active member of royalty is that you must live, at least part of the year, in a residence that the public can visit.

For just £ 16, for example, any tourist can explore part of Kensington Palace, one of Kate and William’s homes. Luckily, a tourist has revealed that not just because they can enter the palace does it mean that they can disrupt the dukes’ private lives, as she discovered that they have some tricks to protect their privacy.

Was the user of TikTok Laura Ann Barr, who discovered that the palace installed some supposedly “frozen” windows to make it impossible for visitors to see into Will and Kate’s private garden.

“I’m on the Kensington Palace tour”, Ann says in the video. “Look at the secret windows they have so you can’t see the private garden to the right. They have it in all the windows in this room ”.

It is not clearly known if the secret windows were already there since before the Dukes or they specifically requested them.

Kensington Palace is divided into apartments, the Queen’s sister used to live in 1A, the same one now inhabited by Kate and William. Calling it “apartment” is a bit ridiculous, since 1A has four floors and 20 rooms.