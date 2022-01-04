What is Slack and why you should use it in your business

Slack is presented as a good solution to keep you in communication with your employees.

Communication between different working groups is done in various ways. Always with the same objective, to obtain the necessary fluency so that the task goes ahead, there are clear indications and each member of an organization knows what to do. To achieve this, various tools are used, from messaging such as WhatsApp or Telegram, or email, or apps such as Trello or Microsoft Teams. Slack is another of the proposals that can be used so that communication is as it should, effective.

What is Slack?

It is a development that can be used from an app for a mobile device or computer, although It also works by logging in from the web browser. It allows you to create dynamic and efficient workspaces. The main idea of ​​Slack is that no team member loses any information. It aims to be as close to working face-to-face as possible.

Slack allows the creation of specific channels. For example, if you own an industrial supply company, you can create a channel for Sales, another for those of Management and one last one for the people who are in Buy from suppliers. There are no limits, and in that sense, Slack can be configured in the way that suits you best.

This program has a very clear interface, not far from any messaging app. Its use is not complex, since It does not require very specific knowledge or so much to start it as to start communicating. Slack not only allows the sending of messages or files, it also has the possibility of making video calls between members of a team.

Slack can do a lot for your business

Slack allows the creation of both open and closed channels. In the former, any member of the organization can participate, while the closed ones are only the members we want. For example, an open channel can be made for everyone who makes up the company, and a closed channel, only for managers or HR. Even Slack can be used in small businesses, since having an app version you can use it to communicate with employees.

The reason is very simple, the logical and simple thing is to use WhatsApp. Now, the safest thing is that, in these cases, the employee’s personal telephone is used. It is not a good idea, and more with him Article 88 of Organic Law 3/2018, of December 5 and with article 18 of Law 10/2021, of July 9, remote work. We talk about the right to digital disconnection. The fact of always having a mobile phone with us and that we use it to work must also have strict rules of use towards employees.

Using tools like WhatsApp to run a business is a bad idea from the outset, But in cases where fluid communication is needed, email is not a success either. Indeed, sending an email should be seen as something specific, something for specific things. There is a danger, so common, of establishing chains of messages that end up being heavy to read.

Options like Slack are much more professional and simple to use. Basically because the Appearance and operation of the app is similar to that of any of the messaging apps that we already use, but with work-oriented functions. You know, not only do you have to be professional, you also have to appear so.

But no, Slack not only serves as a communication tool, it also has the ability to integrate other apps. Yes, the idea is to establish workflows. Therefore, apps like Google Calendar, Dropbox, Zoom or Outlook is possible. The essence of Slack is that, having an all-in-one that enables us to be more productive within the same space.

Now it’s time to talk about prices. Is Slack free? Well it depends on the use you are going to give it, but If the size of your business is not very large, you will not have to pay anything. In fact, an SME can work perfectly with Slack without having to take advantage of any of its payment plans. These are called Pro, Business + and Enterprise Grid, which have a cost associated with each worker. For example, in the Pro a rate of 6.5 euros per user is applied, in the Business + of 11.75 euros per user, while the Enterprise Grid is personalized, since it is designed for high volumes. The free version of Slack is limited to 10,000 messages and the use of 10 built-in tools.

Why use Slack in your business

In the first place, so that productivity does not decline at any time. Spending time emailing when you can communicate with employees using Slack is much more effective. Next, due to the fact that it can be integrated with other tools, which makes Slack a very versatile app. Finally, because Slack manages to make it work in a different way, much more professional and in keeping with the times they play. Telecommuting has gained groundbreaking heights and Slack is a good reason to keep your team on the move.

For the fact that it is free and that With this option, a large part of businesses can work perfectly, It’s not a bad idea to take a look and give it a try. It can tip the balance towards other forms of work that are much more professional and that will surely turn out to be much more efficient.

