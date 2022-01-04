What to see in 2022? These are the series we are waiting for in streaming

“Stranger things” fills its followers with expectation 1:18

(CNN Spanish) – If you are renewing your lists of series to watch, or let’s be honest, you want to continue growing that endless repertoire of pending productions, then you are in the right place.

Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, Hulu and Apple TV + have us productions that they promise for this 2022.

Learn more about what is coming to your screens in this list.

What series are you going to see in 2022?

Rebel

The year begins with this new Netflix-style version of a small screen classic from the early 2000s. Almost 20 years after its premiere, “Rebelde” now returns as a Netflix series.

“A remake of Rebelde, the iconic young adult soap opera returns to Elite way School, now EWS, the international boarding school that was the birthplace of the now legendary RBD. Now, a new generation of students is enrolling in the school with it. I dream of joining the prestigious music show and winning the Battle of the Bands to become music stars, “says Netflix in the production synopsis.

This new start to “Rebelde” hits Netflix on January 5.

Ozark, season four

A Netflix cult series will also delight its fans in January. It is about Ozark, which returns with its fourth season.

The premiere format will be similar to what Netflix did with the last season of “La Casa de Papel”. The fourth season of “Ozark” will be released in two parts, each consisting of seven episodes.

The first part will be available from January 21.

Among the actors, the Mexicans Bruno Bichir and Alfonso “Poncho” Herrera stand out.

Bridgerton, season two

The period series that revolutionized the world in 2021 will be back in March. The second season of Bridgerton premieres on Netflix on March 25.

Unfortunately this season we will not have the presence of the Duke of Hastings, played by Regé-Jean Page.

Stranger Things, season four

Another Netflix cult series is “Stranger Things,” and its fourth season premieres in the summer of 2022.

Netflix generally releases the seasons of this series at the beginning of July. However, there is still no date available for the fourth installment of the story.

What do we know about this season? In the first trailer that Netflix revealed of the series last year, Eleven’s reunion with ‘papa’ is seen, that is, Dr. Brenner.

Severance

If you like office-based series, then “Severance” might be a good option to add to your list.

The original Apple TV + production is directed by Ben Stiller, who is also the executive producer of the drama.

“In Severance, Mark Scout (Adam Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a layoff procedure, surgically dividing their memories between work and personal life. This daring experiment in ‘work-life balance’ is called into question when Mark finds himself at the center of an unfolding mystery that forces him to confront the true nature of his work … and of himself, “says Apple TV + in the production synopsis.

The series arrives on this platform on February 18.

The Deafo

We cannot forget the little ones in the house. For them comes a three-episode animated series called “El Deafo”.

“The Deafo follows the perceptive young Cece (voiced by Lexi Finigan) as she loses her hearing and finds her inner superhero. Going to school and making new friends can be difficult. Do you have to do both while wearing a bulky hearing aid on your chest? That requires super powers! With a little help from her superhero alter ego El Deafo, Cece learns to accept what makes her extraordinary, “says Apple TV + about the production.

The series premieres on January 7.

How i met your father

Those who followed Ted’s story on “How I Met Your Mother” may be familiar with the premise of this series.

“How I Met Your Father”, is the spin-off of that story but based on a woman’s perspective. This is not the first time that a version has been made from this point of view. In 2013 an attempt was made to make “How I Met Your Dad”, however the effort did not reach the small screen.

The Hulu original series stars Hilary Duff.

“In the near future, Sophie (Hilary Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father – a story that catapults us to the year 2022, where Sophie and her tight-knit group of friends are in the middle of finding out. Who they are, what they want out of life and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and unlimited options, “Hulu explains in a statement.

How i met your father is coming to Hulu on January 18.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Season Four

Amazon Studios’ hit series, multiple Emmy, SAG Awards and Golden Globe winners returns for its fourth season.

For this continuation of the story, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” goes back to the 1960s.

“It’s 1960 and change is in the air. Seeking to perfect her act, Midge finds a concert with total creative freedom. But her commitment to her craft, and the places it takes her, creates a rift between her and family and the friends around her, “Amazon Studios says of this season.

Season 4 of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” premieres February 18 on Prime Video.

Euphoria, second season

The HBO Max hit “Euphoria” returns in January for its second season.

“In the midst of intertwined lives in the city of East Highland, 17-year-old Rue (Zendaya) must find hope as she balances the pressures of love, loss and addiction,” shares HBO Max in a stark description of what We will see in this story.

The second season premieres January 9 on HBO Max, part of WarnerMedia, our parent company.