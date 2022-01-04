What to study in 2022: what are the tech careers of the future and how much can be earned

Digital transformation has been driving new jobs

Digital transformation drives new jobs, new digital skills, and skills that are increasingly required by companies all the time. What careers and jobs will be most in demand this year?

“The changes occur faster and faster, the needs of people change rapidly, their tastes, their habits, their consumption patterns. The things we see and consume we no longer think of as something for life and that is where, along with the available technology, science and innovation, the appearance of a new demand in the world of work as a result of all these advances comes. Organizations need new skills and talents that bring this knowledge with them, “he said. Sebastian Divinsky, founder and CEO of EducaciónIT.

A report by EducaciónIT detailed which will be the most sought after careers and courses in 2022:

Data science

Data Science is the science focused on the study of data. It is not responsible for how to manage them (store them and availability) but rather to analyze them, find patterns and draw conclusions of value for the objectives of a company. They are generally associated with many business areas of companies, but their range is much broader. They are also widely used in NGOs or scientific research, which do not necessarily have to do with commercial activities. For example, today it is used in meteorological science research to develop predictive models.

In order to extract information from large volumes of data, this science combines statistics, mathematics and computer science. Much of the rise of this discipline is due to the fact that data science is the cornerstone of Artificial Intelligence.

A senior data scientist working for a multinational company can earn a salary of around $ 200,000, depending on the responsibilities.

DevOps

Until a few years ago, the Development (or programming) areas of a company had a link, but not very close, with the Technology Operations area. This brought many inconveniences because the developments in the programming area were not always compatible with the company’s infrastructure. The DevOps area was born as a bridge between Developers (programmers) and Operations (infrastructure).

A DevOps Sr. working for a multinational company may be charging around $ 150,000, depending on the responsibilities.

Programming

This position is one of the most in demand and is known as Full Stack Developers. It is in charge of developing (or programming) the algorithms through which different digital products will work: web pages, apps for mobile devices and applications to install on computers, among others.

There are several languages ​​that can be chosen: Java, Python, Android, .NET, Javascript and others less known but still highly demanded such as Scala, Kotlin, Ruby, etc.

The most junior positions can be around $ 90,000 to software architects who may be above the $ 300,000.

User Experience Design

This position is also known as UX Manager and is in charge of what is known as the “usability” of a digital product. This refers to how easily people can use it. This position is in charge of making the pages or apps easy and intuitive to use. That they have the least possible complexity in use so that the user experience is as satisfactory as possible.

Approximate salaries for this position range from $ 90,000 to $ 100,000.

Product Owner and Scrum Master

These positions emerged relatively few years ago and their areas are highly intertwined. In simple language, the Product Owner (or PO) is the one who is in charge of maximizing the value of the product seen from an agile team perspective. On the other hand, the Scrum Master serves the Product Owner in various ways, especially helping to find effective techniques according to the project in question.

The average salary for this position is around $ 161,000.

Testing QA

The person in charge of Testing QA in a technology company is responsible for the final quality of the product, hence the acronym in English for the position: Quality Assurance. They are those that verify that a software does not contain failures before the final product reaches the user. They follow a strict testing protocol and are in direct contact with the development area giving it feedback about development.

For a Manual Tester, the approximate salary ranges from $ 70,000 to $ 120,000 (according to seniority). And for Tester Automation salary between $ 120,000 to $ 200,000.

