WhatsApp | Does the heart emoji with a red dot underneath mean | Heart Exclamation | Meaning | Applications | Smartphone | nnda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

Have you ever been sent a heart with a red dot underneath in WhatsApp ? Currently, the app belonging to Meta occupies the number one position of the most downloaded applications on iPhones, even surpassing TikTok. In it you can send all kinds of messages accompanied by emojis.

In WhatsApp there are more than 500 emojis to choose from. Although some have a fairly well-known figure, there are some that need an interpretation. Such is the case of the heart with a dot below. Do you really know what it means? Here we tell you.

WHAT DOES A DOWN POINT HEART MEAN IN WHATSAPP?

According to the web Emojipedia the dotted heart below is used to express an exclamation.

the dotted heart below is used to express an exclamation. It is also interpreted as a heart that has been damaged and, for that reason, is bleeding.

It can also be related to the classic Heart of Jesus.

Another explanation is that this heart has been rejected and, as a consequence, is crying out of sadness.

The heart with a red dot underneath is found in the objects section of WhatsApp emojis. (Photo: MAG)

IT IS ALSO KNOWN AS