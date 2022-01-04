WhatsApp: the 5 new functions that arrive in 2022

WhatsApp logo. (photo: Addictions)

WhatsApp announced several new features that come this year to the application of Messenger service snapshot. In fact, some had already been known due to the beta versions that were released last year.

In infobae we present the new options that will be available in the coming months.

that has launched the application and some official announcements, it is already known what will be the news that users will be able to enjoy in the next

Delete messages

Today, messages can be deleted one hour after they are sent.

Well now WhatsApp is betting on have the ability to delete messages without a time limit.

Hide connection, photo and reading verification for certain contacts

This information that appears below the contact and indicates the time of the last connection can be deactivated for all contacts. With the next updates it will be possible to hide it only for specific contacts.

The above, it will also apply to reading verification.

In addition, comes the possibility of hiding the profile photo, description, among other information.

Reply to a message with reactions

This is one of the functions that has been seen in other applications Goal, before Facebook.

As reported WABetaInfo, it will be possible in the not too distant future respond to a message only with a heart reaction, surprise, disgust, anger, among others.

Transcription of audio messages

The app, when it comes to voice note-taking tools, has previously ventured with voice accelerators, allowing these voice messages to play faster.

Currently, they are working on the transcription to text of messages that come in voice notes in a conversation.

Stickers

WhatsApp has its own creator of stickers, which is one of the newer functions.

While it is only available to WhatsApp Web, the application is expected to allow the feature is available on mobile devices.

WhatsApp: how to know if your message was read when the contact does not have the double blue check active

Some time ago, the application allowed users to decide if they wanted the two pigeons to turn blue or gray when reading messages, thereby giving them a little more privacy. However, it is now possible know if the person has already read the message even if the two pigeons remain gray. Best of all, you don’t need to download another app to find out.

To do this you must first make sure that you have the most recent version of WhatsApp, otherwise you must download it from your application store (Android or ios). Once your application is updated, you must follow the following steps:

– Enter WhatsApp.

– Open any chat in which the contact has disabled the option of the two blue doves.

– Send a message.

– After that, send a voice message keeping in mind that it lasts at least one second, even if it says nothing or is pure noise.

With this last step you will be able to know if they have read you, since at the moment WhatsApp only has the option to deactivate the blue check in text messages but not voice messages. That is, if after a while the recording appears in blue and not green, it means that the person has already opened the chat and read the message.

