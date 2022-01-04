WhatsApp | What does ABC mean | Conversations | 2022 | Chats | Applications | Smartphone | nnda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

There are many who like to send messages of WhatsApp for various reasons, whether to comment on a certain news or simply send links to content that was interesting to them. But there are various cases of lyrics that, to a large extent, we do not know how to interpret. Take note.

Such is the case of “ABC”. Do you know what it really means in WhatsApp ? If they sent you a message with those first three letters of the alphabet, then you better find out now before there are misunderstandings.

WHAT DOES ABC MEAN IN WHATSAPP?

According to the portal Examples , the meaning has to do with the sexual appetite of the person. However, others simply associate it with the first letters of the alphabet as if they were starting a new year with it.

The web also has other examples of phrases that are displayed on WhatsApp, such as the step of:

GPI: Thanks for inviting

Thanks for inviting POV: Point of view

Point of view F : Used to honor a person who has just passed away or something unpleasant has happened to him.

: Used to honor a person who has just passed away or something unpleasant has happened to him. Bestie: Best friend

Best friend LOL: Much laughter

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, then you should write to their contact email: smb_web@support.whatsapp.com or android_web@support.whatsapp.com. You can also make the same request from your iPhone through the exclusive service for iOS.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill in the form using this link.