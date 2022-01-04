WhatsApp | What does ABC mean | Conversations | 2022 | Chats | Applications | Smartphone | nnda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

There are many who like to send messages of WhatsApp for various reasons, whether to comment on a certain news or simply send links to content that was interesting to them. But there are various cases of lyrics that, to a large extent, we do not know how to interpret. Take note.
Such is the case of “ABC”. Do you know what it really means in WhatsApp? If they sent you a message with those first three letters of the alphabet, then you better find out now before there are misunderstandings.
LOOK: WhatsApp: what does the person with the arms in “X” mean
WHAT DOES ABC MEAN IN WHATSAPP?
According to the portal Examples, the meaning has to do with the sexual appetite of the person. However, others simply associate it with the first letters of the alphabet as if they were starting a new year with it.
The web also has other examples of phrases that are displayed on WhatsApp, such as the step of:
- GPI: Thanks for inviting
- POV: Point of view
- F: Used to honor a person who has just passed away or something unpleasant has happened to him.
- Bestie: Best friend
- LOL: Much laughter
Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, then you should write to their contact email: smb_web@support.whatsapp.com or android_web@support.whatsapp.com. You can also make the same request from your iPhone through the exclusive service for iOS.
Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill in the form using this link.