Where is the recycle bin on the iPhone

You open the iPhone, search a bit and say But where is the recycle bin? Curious question for those of us who have been on the platform for a long time, but almost existential for newcomers. A question that also has an answer in different parts, let’s talk about all of it.

No recycle bin, but multiple bins across the system

During my training I usually receive this question, one based on the familiarity of seeing the recycle bin on Windows computers or on Macs. The truth is that on the iPhone, as on the iPad, there is no centralized trash can, but yes there are many small bins where some of the elements that we removed are stored.

In the Mail app, for example, we find the trash mailbox, which protects all deleted emails, in case we change our mind. Something similar happens in the Photos app, where the section Removed that saves the photos and videos that we have deleted over a 30 day period, that is to say a month.

The definitive elimination after one month of presence in the trash It is something that is repeated in several of the different trash cans of the iPhone. It occurs, for example, in the Notes app, where the oldest notes disappear permanently. The same happens in Items removed of the Voice Notes app.

Other apps do not have a trash can itself, so once a content is deleted it disappears completely. In this list we find albums and lists from the Music app, albums shared in the Photos app, iMessage conversations, Safari bookmarks, Maps collections and locations, calendar events, contacts, reminders, and messages. books from the Books app.





Meanwhile, in the section Just removed From the Files app we will find all the deleted files. This trash can, which syncs with Mac via iCloud, does not delete the oldest files after 30 days. In addition, it contains files deleted from apps such as Pages, Numbers and Keynote, so it is a good place to look if we miss a document or, on the contrary, want to clean up.

Given their vocation to the simplicity typical of the post-pc concept, iPhones and iPads manage the information that we eliminate quite autonomously. Although the vast majority of applications and services have a section that we usually call Items removed or Just removed it only retains the information for one month. The idea is that if we miss an element we know how to find it, while if we do not know the existence of this section, the system will purge the space to avoid running out.

All in all, the answer to where is the recycle bin of our iPhone is that: everywhere. Most of the apps have one, individual, and those that do not warn clearly, usually in red, before we delete anything, so we should not have to resort to it.