Will Chofis López return to Chivas? What is known about your situation

In the last hours the name of Javier Eduardo Lopez has gained strength in the winter market, as the footballer belongs to Chivas and his return is not ruled out for now.

How? On December 1, 2021 the San Jose Earthquakes of the Major League Soccer (MLS) announced the extension of the 27-year-old footballer’s loan, however, since Guadalajara there was never an official announcement.

Halftime was able to know that the deadline for Earthquakes send the legal documentation to extend the stay of the Chofis Lopez expired on December 31, although the cast of the MLS trust that the oral agreement that exists is respected.

The native of Keep came to Saint Joseph in early 2021 and made a good impression by participating in 32 matches, contributing 12 goals and 3 assists, although he failed to lead the Californians to the playoffs.

Although an early return of the Chofis Lopez it would not be frowned upon nor can it be forgotten that in Chivas It was advised that those who did not get contracts in the MLS What Oswaldo Alanís, Carlos Fierro Y Erick torres they would not be considered.

López Ramírez showed flashes of his quality in Chivas from the hand of Matías Almeyda, who once again trusted him by taking him to the MLS.