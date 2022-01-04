Winter storm worsens flight cancellations from New York | Univision News Edicion Digital

Read transcript

the sun goes down.that will make us bearabletemperatures freeze earlier.carolina: tan charactersstranded on roads andairports.is complicating the people thatis coming back fromoccasions.that they had to postponeflights from coast to coast.leaving people in theairport or even at theroad people who have hadto change your path.borja: that’s what they areliving residents of newyork. we go with fabiola and whatlast of information.Fabiola: You are the tourists whothey can see behind me they haveto wait hours for onepcr test.you have to add thecancellations and delaysand the frustration that isliving in airports.due to cancellations andflight delays.just find yourself cancelingmy flights all over the country fromflights are counted 8000 inall the foot in one of thebusy times.the security agency ofairports has seen severalabsences.to that is added theabsences to the air lines,flight attendants and pilots.in addition to the bad weather in thecentral and southern region of the country.we have talked to sometourists who arepreparing pay cancellations.>> we have to inform ourselves withweather.Have you not received anynotification?>> so far no.>> we have seen that someaeroíneas is offeringbonuses to your employees,flight attendants and pilotshealthy so that they return toto work.this occurs while the cdcthey have shortened the days ofisolation.