Xavi Hernández talks about the departures in Barcelona, ​​Morata and made a request to Dembelé

He was asked about the possible arrival of Morata and also about two players who can leave the club in the next few hours. He also sent a message to Ousmane Dembelé, who has not accepted the offer to renew. The signing of Morata "I don't want to talk about hypotheses, only about the players we have. If Morata signs for Barça, open to all questions ".

The departure of goalkeeper Neto: "Tomorrow we will decide. I just spoke to him about his situation. That is why we have not given the squad list yet. Today I was very clear with him about his situation ". Disappointment with Dembélé for not accepting the renewal offer? "I have already said it, I repeat myself. I'm waiting. Make an effort. I think the sports project cannot be better for him. He will not be happier anywhere else than at Barça ". Laporta's words about Barcelona having returned "It is the goal. We were going 9th and we are going 5th. We are coming back. We are returning to the game of position, to the model. The arrival of Ferran Torres … We work on exits to get new entries. We work 24 hours a day. We must follow the president, it is a very positive message. If we sink into misery, this is useless. You have to be positive and keep dealing with it in this way. The president leads the way and his words seem very good to me ".

The redebut of Alves "I see him very well. He is spectacular in training. He has tremendous ambition, he is a professional. Hopefully I can play every three days. For me he is a superlative player. He is 38 years old, but he will help us in many games ". Coutinho's departure "I have not spoken with Philippe. He is a professional and helps us. To have entrances there must be exits. We are also trying to close the registration of Alves, it can be today. To register people we need outings or for Dembélé to renew ".