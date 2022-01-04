You already know where Erling Haaland will play!

His representative named a series of clubs in which Haaland could play and of four, two were Spanish.

The novel about where the Norwegian Erling Haaland will play begins to reach its culminating stage. It is almost a fact that the forward will not continue in the ranks of Borussia Dortmund. The Norwegian gunboat has spent these days off in Marbella with his family, where he has had a house of his own since a year ago his father decided to invest in the town of Malaga, and that is because Haaland’s father is in love with Spain, the sun and the of his manicured golf courses, his great passion apart from soccer.

His son Erling is already a regular in the training camps (there he has recovered from his last injuries), restaurants and supermarkets in Marbella, where he has been seen these last days of the year (the Bundesliga does not return for the Norwegian until today January 8, in which Dortmund will play at Eintracht Frankfurt). Some fans have recognized him, something of little credit for his colossal size and spectacular physique. When they approached him and asked him where he will play next year, he smiled with a similar answer: “I will play here, in Spain.”

If the chronology of many events is analyzed, Haaland’s destiny seems sung and it is Spain. Last season when the rumors began, Mino Raiola and the forward’s father were seen visiting the Real Madrid sports city, Valdebebas.

Recently, his representative named a series of clubs in which Haaland could play and of four, two were Spanish (Barca and Madrid). Days ago he left an enigmatic message on his Instagram. “My next six months in Dortmund will be my best six months.”