2022 Grammy Awards, postponed by new wave of covid-19

Latin stars nominated for the Grammy 2022 0:38

(CNN Spanish) – Less than a month before the ceremony, the Recording Academy postponed the 64th edition of the Grammy Awards.

The announcement was made known on Wednesday through the Academy’s website. According to the organization and the CBS network, in which the ceremony is broadcast in the United States, the decision to postpone the Grammy Awards is due to the increase in cases of covid-19 due to the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

“After careful consideration and discussion with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community, and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards,” says the release.

“Given the uncertainty surrounding the omicron variant, the celebration of the show on January 31 simply contains too many risks,” they add.

The Academy did not disclose the date on which the Grammy Awards would be held.

Last year, the Grammys held a modest ceremony, in which only a few of the nominees were able to attend.

The awards are usually held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, now known as the Crypto.com Arena.

