5 Keys on Wall Street By Investing.com



© Reuters



By Geoffrey Smith

Investing.com – ADP continues release of US labor market data. Hong Kong is frightened by the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, imposing restrictions on flights and meals outside the home. Violent protests shake Kazakhstan and Goldman Sachs (NYSE 🙂 tells its clients that it could hit $ 100,000 this year, but there is a big question mark surrounding this claim. Here are the top five issues to look out for this Wednesday, January 5, in the financial markets.

1. ADP employment report

The second of the week’s big reports on the labor market will be released at 2:15 p.m. (CET), when the payroll processing company publishes its estimate of how many jobs were created in the private sector between mid-November. and mid December.

Analysts are expecting a 400,000 job increase, which would be a clear slowdown from November’s 534,000 and four-month lows, although it remains a reasonably strong month in a long-term historical comparison.

The labor market data update will continue with data from initial claims for unemployment benefits from Thursday and the official labor market report from Friday.

2. Hong Kong tightens its restrictions as the Omicron variant continues to spread

The Chinese dimension of the risk of the Omicron variant was revealed when Hong Kong suspended restaurant meals and closed its airports to arrivals from North America, Australia, the United Kingdom and India.

Case rates in Hong Kong have risen rapidly, and clash uncomfortably with mainland China’s zero tolerance policy for Covid-19, which has already forced several locations to close in recent weeks. A city of more than a million inhabitants was confined earlier this week after the detection of only three cases of Omicron, all of them asymptomatic.

Furthermore, the German Health Minister has stated that a further lockdown in activity appears inevitable, a day after France and the United Kingdom opted to try to weather the current wave of infections without further company closures. US airlines, for their part, canceled another 1,000 flights on Tuesday.

3. Stocks aim for a lower open as bonds consolidate

US stocks are targeting a lower open on Wednesday, consolidating after the initial rally at the start of the week was met with a strong headwind from the bond market.

Towards 12:20 (CET), the {{8873 | Jones futures}} remained almost unchanged, while they fell 0.1% and 0.4%.

Among the stocks that are likely to attract attention this Wednesday is General Motors (NYSE :), whose loss of market leadership to Toyota (T 🙂 in the United States was in sharp contrast to the rise in the price of its rival Ford (NYSE 🙂 on Tuesday.

4. The ominous fuel-related protests in Kazakhstan turn violent; EIA reservation data

A wave of protests against the ruling clique has rocked the former Soviet country of Kazakhstan in response to rising food and energy prices.

Protesters stormed the mayor’s office of Almaty, the country’s largest city, displeased by the decision taken on Tuesday by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, handpicked successor to long-time power Nursultan Nazarbayev, from remove the government and reintroduce a cap on fuel prices.

The protests are an ominous sign of what may happen this year as countries try to normalize economic policy as the pandemic ends, exposing some of the structural problems masked by emergency stimulus policies over the past two years. Limits on fuel prices and household energy bills – and the cost of associated subsidies – are all set to end up being a problem in Europe this spring.

Prices of Kazakhstan’s biggest export product have swung overnight following a mixed report on US reserves by the American Petroleum Institute. Government data will be known at 4:30 p.m. (CET) as usual.

5. Bitcoin could reach $ 100,000, according to Goldman

Bitcoin could hit $ 100,000 this year, according to analysts at Goldman Sachs.

However, in a note to clients, they say that such a fact depends on taking away market share from the universe of assets considered safe haven.

Supporters of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have generally viewed them as a hedge against the devaluation – sometimes constant, sometimes abrupt – of fiat currencies like the dollar. But for most of the last two years they have traded as impulse assets, increasingly correlated with other risk assets.

The market is unfazed: Bitcoin is down 0.6% to $ 46,389 toward the lower end of its range for the past month.