A 31-year-old woman is among the six new deaths from COVID-19 in Puerto Rico

A 31-year-old woman is among the six new victims of COVID-19, reported today, Wednesday, the Health Department.

The new deaths raised the accumulated total in this line to 3,324. Through a tweet, the agency indicated that two of the deceased were not vaccinated against the virus, although all had pre-existing health conditions.

According to the agency’s BioPortal data, deaths were recorded on December 23, 2021 (1), December 28, 2021 (1), January 1, 2022 (2), January 3, 2022 (1 ) and yesterday, January 4, (1).

Demographics of reported deaths:

Demographics of the six COVID-19 deaths reported by the Health Department on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. (Capture)

Meanwhile, Salud reported a positivity rate of 36.12%, which is three percentage points more than yesterday. A percentage in this line above 35 percentage points had never been registered in Puerto Rico.

The positivity rate of 36.12% means that 36 out of 100 detection tests for the SARS-CoV-2 virus on the island are positive.

On the other hand, the number of hospitalizations for COVID-19 increased to 539, which translates to 29 more patients than yesterday.

Health reported that Of the total hospitalized, 83 are pediatric patients, seven less than yesterday.

What’s more, there are two minors confined in a Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU). One of the pediatric patients is on a ventilator.

Meanwhile, of the 456 hospitalized adults, there are 68 confined in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 37 of them connected to an artificial respirator.

The number of hospitalized patients reported today by the agency represents the highest total registered in this line since December 23, 2020, when the number was at 537, according to the data portal of the professor in biostatistics at Harvard University, Rafael Irizarry.

On the other hand, the average confirmed cases was 2,173 and the average number of probable cases stands at 5,603.

Regarding vaccination, In Puerto Rico, 2,778,477 suitable persons aged 5 years or more (90.3%) have been inoculated with at least one dose. Of these, 2,479,608 people are fully vaccinated (80.6%). 108,784 doses have been administered in the population aged 5 to 11 years.