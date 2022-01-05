A Cuban woman murdered by her partner in Villa Clara

A woman was murdered by her partner at her home in Villa Clara, reported the feminist magazine Tense Wings.

The femicide occurred at dawn on January 2, 2022, in the Chiquitico Fabregat batey, Remedios municipality.

Maylén Guerra García had two children of legal age and worked as a custodian at the Chiquitico Fabregat sugar refinery. The aggressor was his partner, and he murdered her in their house. Maylén died from bleeding from multiple wounds, specified the aforementioned medium.

According to community sources consulted by Tense Wings, there was a history of sexist violence in that relationship; yelling and arguing were heard regularly inside the house.

“We reiterate our urgent call to the Cuban authorities to take a decisive position in the face of these events. We emphasize the need for community help to denounce sexist violence, and so that the names of the victims do not fall into oblivion, “he said Tense Wings.

“It should be noted that in rural areas, Cuban women are more exposed to these facts. Not only because of machismo, but also because of the high level of vulnerability in which they find themselves. The impossibility of self-support due to lack of paid work is a situation that, on many occasions, prevents women from leaving violent relationships. Added to this is the non-existence of shelters for battered women and the lack of systematic and effective preventive actions, “added the aforementioned source.