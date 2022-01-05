A finance guru who follows millions predicted that two other assets are going to explode this year: “They are going to be bigger than Bitcoin.”

Canadian television host and businessman Kevin O’Leary, considered in the world of finance as one of the most recognized important specialists, explained what is the crypto asset that is going to dethrone the Bitcoin (and cryptocurrencies in general) as the most valuable in this market .

This took his audience by surprise, as O’Leary spoke out against cryptocurrencies and related businesses a while ago. But lately he seems to have grown fond of them, with the guru explaining how they now represent more than 10% of his investment portfolio.

CES 2022: The Best in New TVs, Cell Phones, and More

And this seems to have worked for him, because in one of his programs he announced that achieved a 6% return on its investments thanks to the appearance of cryptocurrencies and a correct diversification of its assets in this area.

HOW YOU GOT THE GOOD PERFORMANCES WITH CRYPT

“Ether is my biggest position, bigger than Bitcoin“, he assured and added:” It is because many of the financial services and transactions take place on it. Even new software is being developed like Polygon It consolidates transactions and reduces the overall cost. I am also an investor in that “.

O’Leary assured that he invests more in Ether than in Bitcoin.

“I see things differently“, he clarified in an interview for the Forbes portal, while later he explained:” I do not think of bitcoin as a currency or token; I think of it as software“.

“I own Hedera, Polygon, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solarium Y Serum“, he continued and then substantiated:” These are bets on software development teams and there are many, many use cases for them. I think we’ll see a lot of different use cases emerge over time “.

WHAT IS THE CRYPTOACTIVE OF THE FUTURE

Finally, the investor did not hesitate to ensure that none of the smart contract networks and projects mentioned above will be the most valuable element that exists in the world of crypto, since that place belongs to a particular type of asset: Los Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) .

“I think non-fungible tokens will be bigger than Bitcoin“, he said during the interview and then he noted:” They offer a lot of value around authentication, inventory management, and all kinds of use cases across different asset classes. I prefer NFTs tied to hard assets, physical assets “.