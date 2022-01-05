Abigail Breslin responds to being called a ‘pathetic loser’ for wearing a mask after her dad died of Covid

Abigail breslin responded to an Instagram user who mocked her for wearing a mask amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, the 25-year-old actress – whose father, Michael Breslin, passed away in February after contracting Covid-19– headed to Instagram to share a screenshot of your exchange with a troll that apparently took place in the comment section. from one of your publications.

After the commenter called Breslin a “pathetic loser“for wearing a face cover, the star of”Little miss Sunshine“criticized the user, noting that his father contracted Covid and finally died.

“Who is the pathetic loser in a mask?” wrote the Instagram user, to which Breslin replied: “That pathetic loser would be me, someone who lost his dad because someone was not wearing a mask and gave him Covid.”

“Can you kindly fuck off now”added.

It is unclear which photo the troll commented on. However, early Monday, Breslin shared a photo of herself while riding a roller coaster in Las Vegas. In the shot, the star of “Scream Queens” he was the only person wearing a face mask.

The two posts come just over a week after Breslin shared a statement in which she spoke about grieving over the holidays while celebrating her first Christmas without her dad.

“Happy Christmas everyone! I’m not going to lie. This is a stranger to me. My first Christmas season without my dad,” Breslin began in his message, which he posted on Instagram on Christmas Eve. “I love the Christmas season and am so grateful to be able to spend it with my mom, my siblings, my friends, and my boyfriend … I am truly blessed. But it’s hard to know that I can’t call my dad and wish him a Merry Christmas or send him a gift certificate to a good steakhouse (laughs) “.

Abigail Breslin became famous with her role in Little Miss Sunshine

“Some days are harder than others … pain is a tricky little monster,” he continued. “I wish there was a due date to miss someone … but I had almost 25 wonderful years of having an amazing father and I feel like I know what he would be saying right now. I think that [sería] somewhere along the lines of ‘why are you crying boy? I am fiiiiiiine. Do not worry about me! I love you, beauty’ “.

The star of “Zombieland“went on to share a message to other people who may also be “missing someone” during the holiday season. “I see you, I listen to you and you are not alone,” he wrote, before concluding his publication, “However, I will appreciate very much those who are here and hug them stronger than ever,” he added. “Merry Christmas everyone … and everyone, good night.”

In early February 2021, Breslin shared that his father had been hooked up to a ventilator after testing positive for Covid-19.

“Hi guys. Unfortunately this post I never thought I would have to do. I’m asking for prayers and positivity sent this way for my dad, Michael, who tested positive for COVID-19 and this morning had to be. Placed on a fan.”he wrote at the time.

“We remain positive and we know that it is under great care,” continuous. “I am very grateful to the nurses and doctors who are working hard to make sure he fights this virus.”

“I have faith that things will change at any moment, but in the meantime, please continue to wear your masks and follow the COVID protocol.”added.

Abigail Breslin paid a heartfelt tribute to her dad on Instagram

Unfortunately, a few weeks later, the “Stillwater“revealed the sad news that his father had died. Breslin posted a heartbreaking tribute to his father on Instagram, sharing a series of photos of his father, as well as shots of them together.

“It’s difficult to write this. More difficult than I thought … I’m in shock and devastation.”, he captioned the post. “At 6:32 pm EST, my sweet, perfect, amazing, heroic, wonderful dad passed away after my family and I said goodbye. It was COVID-19 that shortened my sweet dad’s life too short. I appreciate more than I know. Can you imagine the love and support that my family and I have received. “

See his full tribute to his father, below.