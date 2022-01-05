Adamari López raises the temperature with daring dance and in a tight leather palazzo

The actress and host Adamari Lopez, caused an impact on social networks with a video that he shared on Instagram, where he is seen wearing a skinny palazzo skinny in pitch black, and raised the temperature on the internet for his daring dance by showing off his best steps.

Through her social media accounts, the native of Puerto Rico and current host of the morning newspaper “Hoy Día”, undertook the task of showing how she achieved her goal in 2021 and lost more than 15 kilos, revealing a few days ago that a of his great motivations to lose weight was his daughter Alïa.

Now, the beautiful Puerto Rican, who gained fame in Mexico as a soap opera actress and due to her relationship of several years with the singer Luis Fonsi, is more confident with her figure, which shows with the outfits that she boasts in networks, because without doubt in 2021 he conquered with his outfits.

Adamari López raises the temperature in nets with a tight look

It was this Tuesday when Adamari, 50, shared on her Instagram account, where she is followed by 6.8 million fans, a video in which he shows off his best dance steps and a flirty black outfit, the same with which he showed off his curvy figure.

Adamari conquered the networks with her sensual dance. Photo: Special

“Tuesday attitude, have fun!” Wrote the beautiful Puerto Rican, who in May of last year announced that she was separated from her husband for a decade, the dancer Toni Costa, who is also the father of her daughter and with who has shown that he maintains a good relationship.

In the images shared by the actress and host, who was recently a judge on the program “Así se baila”, she is seen moving her hips and wearing a very stylish palazzo with a crossover neckline, with thin straps and made of cotton fabric. skin, also revealing her curvy figure.

Conquer the networks with your leather looks

However, it is not the first time that the Puerto Rican imposes fashion with a black leather outfit, because only a few weeks ago, being one of the judges of the Miss Universe beauty pageant, Adamari she wore a dress that stole glances from her fans.

In the images she shared on her Instagram account, she was seen posing very elegantly with a leather or leatherette fabric dress, which she combined with sophisticated bracelet-type sneakers and silver-tone earrings and diamond rings as accessories.

