After 7 years away from soap operas, an actor of yesteryear returns to Televisa

After seven years away from soap operas, 2022 looks different for Eduardo Yanez, as it was revealed that he will participate in the new production of Salvador Mejía.

The above will be a 180 degree turn in his life, after a difficult 2021 in which he lost the leading role in “Si Nos Dejan”, remake from the hit soap opera “Mirada de Mujer”, due to the health problems she faced after undergoing a surgical procedure on her kidney.

In addition to this, the actor of yesteryear, like many other people, his economy was affected by the pandemic, so he decided to start a business of overalls, which did not give the expected results either.

Which Televisa telenovela will Eduardo Yáñez join?

Now, according to the transcendent, the 61-year-old actor will join the melodrama “Warrior heart”, which will be broadcast by Televisa during the first quarter of the year, replacing the telenovela “Yes with you”.

At the moment, the name of the character he will play is unknown; However, it is known that it would be the partner of actress Gaby Spanic, who is also confirmed to be part of this story.

In addition to Yáñez and Spanic, the following are confirmed as part of the cast: Diego Olivera, Sabine Moussier, Gonzalo García Vivanco, Altair Jarabo and Alejandra Espinoza.

What was the last telenovela that Eduardo Yáñez made?

It should be remembered that the last melodrama of Eduardo Yanez on Televisa it was “Cheating loves“, Broadcast in 2015, where he played” Facundo Carmona “under the production of Emilio Larrosa.

