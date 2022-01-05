After months without speaking, Prince Charles made a surprising comment about Harry

Prince Charles said he was “proud” that his sons Harry and William are actively working on causes related to the environment (Getty Images)

Prince Charles and Harry’s relationship may be improving. At least that’s what follows from the first public words of the future king of England after the controversial interview that his youngest son and Meghan Markle offered to the presenter Oprah Winfrey.

In an article he wrote for the magazine Newsweek in which he talks about climate change, the prince, recognized as a pioneer in sustainability and ecology issues, issues in which his children are also immersed today, He publicly praised Harry, after months of not even naming him. Specifically, the heir to the throne referred to the “passionate” work of the Duke of Sussex in this area.

“As a parent, I am proud that my children have reacted to the threat posed by climate change.. Most recently, my oldest son, William, launched the prestigious Earthshot Award to incentivize change and help repair our planet for the next ten years, ”wrote Carlos. Regarding the Duke of Sussex he added: “My youngest son, Harry, has passionately highlighted the impact of climate change, especially in Africa, and is committed to making his charity carbon neutral.”

Prince Charles on the cover of Newsweek

Towards the end of his writing, Carlos has warned about the urgency of the problem and calls for immediate action to be taken. “The moment is now. The eyes of our children and grandchildren are judging us. As we enter a new year, there is not a moment to lose“, Assured the prince in his essay for Newsweek.

The words directed at Harry have been especially highlighted by the British press, since various media assured that father and son have not had a relationship for eight months, specifically after the accusations of racism made by Markle with Oprah.

Prince Charles and his son Harry at an official event in London in 2019 (Photo by Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / WireImage)

Harry’s relationship with his father worsened after the Oprah interview last March. The duke said his father stopped supporting him financially when he and Meghan announced their plans to move to the United States. He affirmed that thanks to an inheritance from his mother, the late Lady Di, they were able to fulfill their dream of moving to California. “I have what my mother left me and without it, we would not have been able to do this”, He asserted.

He also targeted his brother William. He said that both he and his father “They were trapped” in the institution and that he felt “pain” for them.

Father and son last saw each other in person at the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral in April and since then they have only exchanged a few phone calls, according to the tabloid Daily mail. Harry returned to London in July to unveil Diana’s statue, but had no contact with Carlos, who has yet to meet his granddaughter, Lilibet.

The Sussexes and their two children, Archie and Lilibet, currently live in their $ 14 million mansion in Montecito, California. They walked away from their royal duties in early 2020.

Harry had harsh words towards the future King of England. In a mental health documentary for Apple, he said he walked away from his family for “break the cycle of pain ”. Of his relationship with his father, he stated: “He treated me like they treated him “. As reported The SunCarlos was “deeply shocked and hurt” by his son’s words.

In addition, the situation between them became even more tense when Harry broke away from the scandal of privileges for money that peppers his father; He said that since 2015 he has not been linked to Saudi billionaire Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz.

Prince Charles of England with his sons William and Harry

Angela Levin, Prince Harry’s famous biographer, told The Mirror newspaper. “Harry looks for any occasion to hit his father and criticize him. It’s sad”.

The 73-year-old heir to the throne is suspected of granting crown privileges in exchange for money. Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mauhfouz made generous donations to Carlos’ organization and, in return, he would have received British citizenship.

The matter became known in September last year when Michael Fawcett, director of the charitable foundation of the son of Queen Elizabeth II, had to resign from his position when it was announced that he obtained official recognition for the Saudi donor.

