After rumors of leaving ‘VLA’, Cynthia Rodríguez shows off a tremendous swimsuit on the beach

Mexico City.- The conductor of Come the joy, Cynthia Rodriguez, He made his social media fans delirious after showing off the outfit he wore in recent days during his vacation to the Beach.

The singer’s sentimental partner Carlos rivera updated your account Instagram with a couple of photographs showing her undeniable beauty and well-cared-for anatomy during her livery days

“Happy days. Sun, beach and lots of love,” wrote the 37-year-old from Coahuila in the images where she is seen leaning on a net while wearing a small swimsuit two-piece orange.

Cynthia Rodríguez’s publication quickly became a success, as her more than 3.5 million followers filled her with comments full of compliments and messages of admiration.

Are you going from Come the joy?

The beloved presenter, who has 16 years of experience in Aztec TV, has kept his fans very concerned because he has not appeared in several days Come the joy and a rumor began to emerge that he might be leaving the show.

According to a predictions of the journalist Alex KaffieIn 2022, Cynthia Rodríguez will leave the Ajusco company, but not because she is going to Televisabut to go out pregnant and focus on her new stage as a mother.

Source: Instagram @cynoficial