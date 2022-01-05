Alejandra Guzmán sends a strong message to Larry Ramos

The mexican singer He was honest with reporters about the various problems he faced in the past year, as well as the purposes and job opportunities it has for this 2022.

Because in recent days he announced his tour with Paulina Rubio, the press questioned him about what it will be like to work with “La Chica Dorada” despite the differences that have existed between them.

“It’s going to be a dangerous summer! … It happened because that’s how tours work with everything related to the pandemic, and I think it’s interesting, and I love challenges,” said Alejandra Guzmán.

In the same way, the rocker expressed her desire for this show to take place in the Aztec country. “I’ve always been in Mexico, I’m Mexican and why don’t you go see here? But for now there are 20 dates in the United States, in April and May.”

Hearing the name of Larry Ramos, businessman who scammed her out of several million dollars And who is also the husband of Ninel Conde, the artist recalled the moment when the Colombian became a fugitive from American justice and mentioned it:

“That … everyone is going the way they want, But I would have loved to see the scene where he cuts and everything, the bracelet (shackle)Imagine! But hey, everything is paid for in this life, the good and the bad return, so… ”.

On the other hand, the interpreter of “I was waiting for you”, He confessed that for now he rules out a possible reconciliation with his daughter Frida Sofía, hinting that the problem is still before the Mexican justice. “Nor can I speak much for the lawyers, but unfortunately yes (the lawsuit continues).”

Finally, when talking about her New Year’s resolutions, Alejandra could not evade the comment regarding a new boyfriend, so she only pointed out with a big smile: “Oh! take out to eat right? “.

