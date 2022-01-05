Ana Patricia Gámez revealed what motivates her to exercise and recounted the best time to exercise | Famous

The former beauty queen is very disciplined with her fitness routines, which she performs almost every day, specifically, Monday through Saturday.
However, as passionate as Gámez is for exercise, this activity is not really done for the primary purpose of having a statuesque body or shapely muscles.
The Mexican recently revealed her main motivation for exercising, which, according to her, makes her “very cheeky.”
Ana Patricia Gámez told what motivates her to exercise
In a dynamic question and answer on Instagram, Gámez revealed that he exercises for a simple and simple reason: to be able to eat freely.
“The truth is I exercise to eat and drink what [que] want and when you want “
Ana Patricia admitted that exercising in this way does not help her make “big strides” or noticeable “physical changes”. However, in addition to allowing you to enjoy food and drinks without limitations, it is a good measure by which you stay in shape and weight.
However, he also admitted that if he took more care of himself, he would most likely have a “competition” figure.
Ana Patricia explained how she manages to exercise and fulfill her functions as a mother
Being a mom is a blessing and a full-time job, which can make it difficult for many mothers to have free time to exercise.
However, Ana Patricia is very clear about the ideal time to activate her body and do her physical conditioning routines, no less than when the children go to school.
This period without children at home is perfect to have some time for yourself and keep in shape. According to her, if I did not do it in that period it would be much more complicated.
Likewise, he always recommended finding a time to exercise at least three days a week.