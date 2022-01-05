Andrea Legarreta set the nets on fire with a daring black bikini

Andrea Legarreta surprised his social media followers by posing, for the first time in 2022, in black bikini, welcomed the New Year with his family and celebrated his mother’s birthday with an emotional message.

The television presenter enjoyed a few days on the beach with her husband Erik rubin and his two daughters. The family decided to welcome 2022 in the heavenly place where they witnessed beautiful sunsets together for about a week, as Andrea Legarreta boasted on her Instagram account.

However, one of the first publications made by the host of Today This beginning of the year, the one that most attracted the attention of his almost 6 million followers on Instagram, was composed of a couple of photographs where Andrea Legarreta she showed off her statuesque figure in a black two-piece swimsuit.

(Capture: @ andrealegarreta / Instagram)

“Hey beach !!”The actress also wrote in her post. In both postcards, the actress covered the area of ​​her bust with a brown hat, this after a few days ago she revealed what were the reasons that led her to make the decision to remove the silicone implants that she had in her breasts.

The confession came after Andrea Legarreta, Shanik Berman, Galilea Montijo, Arath de la Torre and Paul Stanley spoke about Michelle Renaud, who disclosed that she removed her breast implants due to health problems that were already causing her.

“Well, yes, what you like and what you don’t like. I hadn’t told them, but I also took them off. I removed the implants, I had not commented on it, exclusively for Today“Said Andrea Legarreta before the cameras of Hoy.

(Capture: @ andrealegarreta / Instagram)

On that occasion, the 50-year-old presenter commented that this type of surgical intervention can affect some women, as a syndrome can develop. In this way, Andrea clarified that her decision was based on prevention and recommended that all those who have implants make constant tactile reviews.

“They call it breast implant illnes And it is a root disease, if your body rejects implants in a thousand ways, because it does not stop being an object, or it can generate an autoimmune disease or nothing, so that the ones they have don’t scare me. Do not get scared. For example, I said: ‘At this age, after a while when I have I do not know how many I am going to walk here with plastics there and the truth is that I decided it ”, indicated.

On the other hand, on New Year’s Eve Andrea Legarreta and Erik Rubín starred in a romantic photoshoot by the sea. The couple, who have been married for 21 years, hinted at how well their marriage is going with some postcards that were taken just at the exact moment when the sunset was beginning to be glimpsed on the beach.

(Capture: @ andrealegarreta / instagram)

“So … welcome 2022″ Wrote the host. “The sunset and us”, He placed in a previous publication where the lovers could be seen on the balcony of a house.

In addition to these photographs, Andrea Legarreta also shared with Instagram users a tender postcard that was taken with her husband, Mía and Nina Rubín, facing the sea. The actress accompanied the image with thanks for the blessings she received during 2021: “If we are going to leave footprints, let them be pretty footprints“, wrote.

“For getting up and advising me and always being there for me !! We are very fortunate that you are our mommy! Thank you for being the loving grandmother and also the cheerleader of your granddaughters !! We celebrate your life mommy! May God continue to fill you with Health and blessings! I love you eternally my beautiful queen! Congratulations my Chabelita! “, He continued. (Capture: @ andrealegarreta / instagram)

Recently, Andrea Legarreta also used her Instagram account to congratulate her mother, Isabel Martínez, for his birthday. The presenter of the morning of Televisa uploaded a photo where she appeared giving her mother a kiss on the forehead and a message of admiration for her mother.

