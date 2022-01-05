Angelique Boyer shows a radical change of look, she looks like another!

Yes OK, Angelique boyer He has changed looks for the different characters they have played in soap operas, he has had a point in common, he is characterized by maintaining medium to long hair. For this reason, his change of image has been a surprise, which has been radical. The actress, who in September 2021 celebrated seven years of romance with Sebastian RulliNow she has very short hair and she dyed it black; the same tone that he put to his eyebrows.

Angelique Boyer is Renata in Overcoming the Past /Mezcalent

The protagonist of the melodrama Beat the past, was in charge of showing said change through a couple of images that she released on her Instagram account; in them, he is on the beach. One is a close-up, where you can see his face in detail. “Happy New Year, world! Starting the year with family health and without expectations. I want to warmly thank the people who accompanied me throughout 2021. Welcoming 2022 with everything. May health be constant,” he wrote to accompany the Photographs.

“Be happy! Don’t ask for things to come, ask for them to awaken in you,” he added. “Many photos of these vacations I share with you some moments”.

Her boyfriend Sebastián Rulli took the opportunity to respond with an emotional message. “What beautiful moments shared !! By your side everything is more beautiful !! You give me so much peace and happiness !! Thank you for your light and so noble and happy heart !! I love you,” he commented. .

“How beautiful”; “Perfect”; “Neta, you’re really cool”; “Beautiful”, and “Every day you improve more Miss Boyer”, were some of the compliments she received.

Angelique Boyer is very optimistic in this new year and, after finishing this break, as announced, she will surely resume her professional projects.

