Another surprise! Barcelona negotiated a dev clause …

The Barcelona It has been an incredible season, although not because of positive things, but because of how surreal everything has been, from the motion of censure to Bartomeu in the middle of the previous season until the goodbye of Messi, without leaving out that now they sign despite salary and economic problems. Ferran, the great signing so far, is the protagonist of the new episode.

More than 50 million in the operation with the Manchester City will be the amount that the club will have to pay for the arrival of Ferran towers, a Spaniard with a lot of projection and an important talent, although for now it is only known that he is positive for covid, he could play for the Spanish Super Cup and also, he could be returned to England.

As revealed on the show What T’Hi Jugues, the Barcelona he was negotiating the possibility of returning the player in case his registration was not possible, something that sounds as impossible as “normal” within a season to be forgotten at the club. One day a powerful team is shown, the next these things happen.

The Manchester City would not have accepted and that negotiation was one of the reasons that significantly delayed the presentation of Ferran, which in addition, would have lost almost all possibility of playing in the Super Cup for your positive to Covid, beyond his injury, of which only one culé statement is known.

The Barcelona continues his way in rebuilding the team and many players have the possibility of leaving, although not the willingness, something that continues to complicate everything, as happened with Dembélé, who seemed tied and from one moment to another reversed his renewal with a salary reduction.

No template, no team

In the locker room, there seem to be few players who are for the titanic work that must be done for the refloat of the Barcelona, understandable to many who have recently arrived or who have not understood each other, but the possibility that the change of mind of Dembélé has arrived because of his annoyance before the arrival of Ferran, they leave much to be desired in a group that seems to have no strength to compete, or to become a team. Time will tell.