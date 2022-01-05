Anti-aging: How does Jennifer Lopez use mineral water to eliminate wrinkles and look like 30 to 50 years?

Jennifer Lopez it never ceases to amaze us by how young he looks at his 52 years; the famous singer keeps your skin wrinkle-free and fine lines with two key ingredients: olive oil and mineral waterThe latter being one of the products that accompany it on a trip, even when it is touring the world. Do you want to know how JLo uses mineral water to look like 30 to 50? So stay because this anti-aging tip it will change your life.

The actress also maintains her intact and youthful skin thanks to mineral water since it contains several nutrients that rejuvenate the dermis not only of the face but of the entire body; the Mineral water is a source of calcium, magnesium, silicon and sodium, which help reaffirm the face reason why JLo keep your face without wrinkles and fine lines.

Related news

What does mineral water do on the skin?

-Provides firmness, so it prevents sagging.

Photo: Instagram @jlo

-Nourishes the skin and leaves it smooth, eliminating wrinkles, expression lines and any signs of age.

Why does Jenifer Lopez use mineral water on her skin?

The singer of “On The Floor”Every day he uses mineral water why in this way hydrates your skin; remember that without water, the dermis dries and therefore wrinkles more easily. This is known by the “Diva from the Bronx” and that is why she uses this beauty product, very famous in Korea, to exfoliate the skin and remove impurities.

Photo: Instagram @jlo

In accordance with “Vanity fair”, Jennifer Lopez takes baths in mineral water so that her skin is perfectly hydrated; so if you want to wear it tpu too, it can be this way or directly on your face, moistening cottons and gently massaging them for 5 minutes, and then rinse with lukewarm water.

Definitely, the mineral water works magic on the face of Jennifer Lopez, because it seems that the years do not pass through her and that her skin still so young, like 30 when you really have 52 years.