Atlético de Madrid resigned to losing English Trippier and is already looking for a replacement

Atlético Madrid is already exploring the right-back market in the face of the more than likely departure of Kieran Trippier to Newcastle, sources confirmed to ESPN.

The conversations between the mattress club and the new millionaire in the Premier League have advanced in recent days and from the Wanda Metropolitano it is recognized that the transfer is only a matter of time.

Trippier already wanted to sign for Manchester United last summer and has now made it clear that his wish is to return to the Premier League.

Atlético managed to retain him a few months ago but over the weekend Diego Simeone dropped that this time they were not going to oppose his departure if the footballer asked to leave.

Trippier, 31, came to Atlético from Tottenham for 25 million euros in July 2019. Since then, he has been a fixture for Simeone both as a full back in defense of four and as a winger in a 3-5-2 but the footballer wants to go home. On Sunday he played the 90 minutes in the 2-0 victory against Rayo Vallecano but was not in training on Tuesday.

Atlético knew that Newcastle would try to sign him during the winter market.

The mattress club wanted to keep him but finally decided to listen to the offer from the magpies and got down to work to find a replacement. In this sense, the sports director Andrea Berta has several options but that the idea would be to be able to sign a footballer who can act both as a winger and as a central defender.