Away from television: Ronny Dance and his new life in New York

Who here does not remember Mekano? The youth space that premiered in 1997 and ended in 2007, it was one of the most watched programs on Chilean television and left several names of participants who today are very far from television.

One of them is Ronny Munizaga, known at the time as “Ronny Dance”, the ex-partner of Cathy Barriga, was one of the most remembered characters on Chilean television and it had its space in both Mekano and Calle 7 and in the reality show “40 o 20”.

But nevertheless, the dancer’s life on television began to fade by the year 2013, when an intimate video of him with his ex-partner, Mariana Marino, was leaked, where at the time, the Argentine model assured that she did not know that that video was being recorded. Since then, Ronny was left as the main suspect in the leak.

That awkward moment led Ronny Dance to seek new horizons and other things to do, since in Chile, several doors had been closed. Thus, in 2016, he decided to head to the United States.

Here, as reported The fourth, The former dancer had to perform the duties of a cleaning supervisor in a supermarket and at the same time, live in a basement in New Jersey, while he managed to settle down well with his new life.

Two years later, it was learned that Ronny Dance had married the Brazilian Adriana Figueroa, but unfortunately it did not last long and the relationship ended later.

Ronny Dance as an amateur photographer

Today, Ronny Munizaga still lives in New York, but with some changes: hair grew, is totally away from television and is venturing into the world of photography.

In addition, his connection with Chile is still valid, since from time to time his mother visits him in New York.

