Bárbara de Regil suffers a PANIC attack on a plane and gets off

It was in 2016 when Bárbara de Regil was booked to give life to one of the most important drug traffickers in the history of Mexico, “Rosario Tijeras,” a story based on the book of the same name.

Throughout three seasons, the 34-year-old actress exuded sensuality and talent that dazzled her fans, who now follow her through their social networks.

And it is that through her personal Instagram profile, the now influencer has become a true motivation for her more than eight million followers on Instagram.

It was just during the COVID-19 pandemic, where the actress began to do exercise lives for her followers, and went up different routines, in addition to the creation of nutritional supplements.

However, not everything has been good because some scandals have also been closed for comments made through networks, which have immediately become network memes.

But just to start the year properly, the star started it on the wrong foot, and just aboard a plane, the singer had to get off due to a nervous breakdown that she was presenting.

“Rosario tijeras” gets off the plane

It is no secret to anyone that the actress and interpreter is fond of traveling the world with her trips that she continuously shares through her social networks, but the last one left her with a bad taste in her mouth.

It was through her InstaStories, where the TV Azteca star shared an image of herself where she was seen as most vulnerable and wrote about her bad experience.

“Something happened to me that had never happened to me on the plane: I felt pressure in my chest, tachycardia, I was in a cold sweat, I was shaking, I couldn’t breathe. All in less than 5 minutes,” he wrote.

The actress shared her terrible moment in networks. Photo: IG / barbaraderegil

It is worth mentioning that the star had never shared that she suffered from nerves, and even she was surprised herself because she assured that it was an episode that had never happened to her.

Barbara shared that it all started when she was in the bathroom, shortly before takeoff, and the aircraft began to move too much, something that scared her very much.

According to the star’s narratives, her episode of anxiety lasted five minutes, and it took another 30 to compose, and it was all thanks to eating something and also breathing.

“I got off the plane with weak legs and I got very hungry,” he added.

The actress received thousands of comments from her fans. Photo: IG / barbaraderegil

