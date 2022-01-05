Barcelona is drawing on the road against Linares for the Copa del Rey; Dani Alves debuts

MINUTE 12: Error in the exit of Riqui Puig and Carnicer, Linares midfielder, takes a very wide right hand.

MINUTE 8: Barcelona handles the ball at will. It is the team that takes the initiative.

MINUTE 5: Barcelona’s corner kick, Araujo connects with his head and the ball passes close to the goal. UUUUFFF … Cerquita passed the round.

MINUTE 3: Tremendous atmosphere in Linarejos. A full stadium the compromise is played.

MINUTE 1: The match between Barcerlona and Linares for the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey starts.

12:27 pm: Both teams go out onto the court. Dani Alves will make his redebut with Barcelona.

12:00 pm: Xavi Hernández’s Barcelona will make their debut in the Copa del Rey after starting 2022 with a great victory in Mallorca for the Spanish League.The Barça team makes their debut against Linares, a club that belongs to group II of the First RFEF (third category in Spain).

ALIGNMENTS:

Linares: Razak; Perejón, Guerrero, Josema, Barbosa; Sanchidrián, Rodri, Meléndez, Carnicer; Copete and Hugo Díaz.

Barcelona: Net; Mingueza, Eric García, Araujo; Dani Alves, Nico, Busquets, Riqui Puig, Jordi Alba; Ilias and Jutglà.

* Welcome to the minute by minute of Barcelona’s game against Linares for the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey.

