Barcelona is drawing on the road against Linares for the Copa del Rey; Dani Alves debuts

2022-01-05

MINUTE 12: Error in the exit of Riqui Puig and Carnicer, Linares midfielder, takes a very wide right hand.

MINUTE 8: Barcelona handles the ball at will. It is the team that takes the initiative.

MINUTE 5: Barcelona’s corner kick, Araujo connects with his head and the ball passes close to the goal. UUUUFFF … Cerquita passed the round.

MINUTE 3: Tremendous atmosphere in Linarejos. A full stadium the compromise is played.

MINUTE 1: The match between Barcerlona and Linares for the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey starts.

12:27 pm: Both teams go out onto the court. Dani Alves will make his redebut with Barcelona.