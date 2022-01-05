Barnaby Swinburn: the boy with an IQ greater than Albert Einstein – People – Culture

At 12 years old, Barnaby swinburn, a child from Bristol, England, can boast of having statistically surpassed the father of relativity and one of the most brilliant minds in history: Albert Einstein.

According to the British press report, the minor achieved a score of 162 in the IQ test of the firm Mensa, an organization that gathers, based on its tests, the people with the highest estimation of general intelligence in the world.

The news has caused a stir in Europe because, at his young age, and taking the expected results of his peers as a point of comparison, Swinburn has already exceeded the maximum coefficient that Einstein would have obtained in his life: 160.

As if that data were not enough, the 162 points he obtained in the Cattell III B test certify him as one of the people who, according to the indicator, makes up 1% of the smartest population of the planet.

The key, as his parents told the Anglo-Saxon media, has been only one: “let it be”.

The life of a ‘genius boy’

Barnaby Swinburn’s eagerness to present the Mensa organization’s evidence came for one reason only: “Understand yourself better”.

This was made known to the local press by Ghislaine, his mother, a UK public health service worker.



“I told his father that two things could happen: that he did not enter Mensa and be disappointed or that he enter and become unbearable for knowing how smart he is.”, commented with humor the mother of the minor in the report of the ‘Daily Mail’.

Asked how a 12-year-old boy came to such an intelligence assessment, the woman explained that he has never been forced to do something, “he makes all his decisions himself.”

“We have never asked him to do his math homework because he really enjoys doing it.”he added.

So far, with a couple of high school years to go, Barnaby Swinburn already has a clear goal: study computer programming at the University of Oxford.

Towards that goal his mental agility would be focused.

How does the IQ work?

Broadly speaking, the intelligence quotient (IQ) is a general intelligence estimator which is currently based on standardized tests.

According to Mensa, in most tests, the score of 100 is the average score of the age group tested.

Currently there are various types of tests with their own methodological logics and notions of intelligence.

In that sense, it is easy to identify who is above or below their peers in this assessment, it is worth remembering, it is mental capacity and not of knowledge.

While this indicator has historically been well accepted, some experts have emphasized the complexity of measuring the agility of people’s brains.

Hence, rather than understanding IQ as an irrefutable sentence, they advise seeing it as a good premonition of people’s performance.

