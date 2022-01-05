BASEBALL – José Sirí decides the Giants’ fifth win with a sacrifice fly

José Sirí hit a sacrifice fly to tie the action in the eighth inning and the Gigantes del Cibao dominated the Aguilas Cibaeñas 8-7, this Tuesday in the seventh day of the Round Robin of the Dominican Baseball League.

Logan Ondrusek (1-0, 3.37), reached four and two-thirds innings, five hits, four earned runs, two walks, six strikeouts and allowed a home run. The winner was Juan Minaya (1-1, 0.00).

For the Eagles, Venezuelan Elvis Araujo (0-0. 8.31), was only able to complete two innings and a third of three earned runs, two walks and two strikeouts. Right-hander Yohan Ramírez charged with the backhand.

The races.

In the third inning, Julio Rodríguez with a sacrifice fly drove in the first and Melky Cabrera with a home run with two on board extended the score 4-0.

The Giants did not wait and in the low of the third, José Sirí arrived with the answer and a two-run homerun for the Cibao team, in the same inning Hanser Alberto scored by uncontrolled pitch on the turn of Marcell Ozuna, of the pitcher Edgar Escobar, 4-3.

Julio Rodríguez produced again for the Aguilas and with a single to center field in the sixth, he drove in the fifth.

Rally four.

With the bases loaded, the Giants, before the uncontrolled launch of Darío Álvarez, Marcell Ozuna scores the fourth of the francomacorisanos, in the same inning Melvin Mercedes negotiates a ticket and enters one more to tie the game 5-5. Hanser Alberto breaks the action with a two-lap pusher hit 7-5.

The Eagles scored one more with a solo homerun by yellow captain Juan Carlos Pérez 7-6.

In the eighth, Juan Lagares hit a line single to center field and the game was tied again 7-7.

For Giants, the speedy Angel Berroa pinch-run and took advantage of a sacrifice fly by José Sirí to go ahead 8-7.

This Wednesday they will travel to the Quisqueya Juan Marichal Stadium to face the Tigres del Licey at 7:00 PM.

The 68th Dominican League tournament, corresponding to the winter of 2021-2022, is dedicated to the memory of Colonel Kalil Haché Malkún and in which the Banreservas Cup is played.