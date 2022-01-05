Belinda and Christian Nodal in Cartagena de Indias: how much did their luxury vacations cost in Colombia for New Year 2022 | Mexico | MX | Celebs | nnda nnlt | FAME

As well as thousands of couples around the world, Belinda Y Christian nodal They decided to go on a journey together to ring in the New Year. The vacation of one of the couples of the moment Mexico They were in Cartagena de India in Colombia, where they would have spent a significant sum of money.

And everything makes one understand that it was not a quiet and easy trip at all because the interpreter of songs like “Los besos que te di te” and “Botella after bottle” took his whole family, so the expenses increased, although everything It is worth it for having a good time with loved ones.

The images of said family vacations could be seen through the stories published on Instagram by Belinda and Christian Nodal, so it could have been calculated how much money would have been spent during their stay in Cartagena de Indias.

BELINDA AND CHRISTIAN NODAL IN CARTAGENA DE INDIAS

BELINDA AND CHRISTIAN NODAL’S EXPENSES TO RECEIVE THE NEW YEAR IN COLOMBIA

The first thing to take into account is everything that was spent to travel from Mexico to Colombia, but, as is known, Nodal does not travel on commercial flights because he has a private jet, which requires an outlay of 17 thousand dollars when is used, as confirmed by the artist. However, being an international trip and of a considerable distance that amount of money could have doubled.

All the guests at the New Year’s celebration did not stay in a hotel, since the couple rented a kind of family villa with a pool included and with all possible comforts. According to some specialized portals, the cost of that house is around 10 thousand dollars per night.

To all this must be added the rental of a yacht, in which the whole family also enjoyed. Thanks to the reports of specialized pages, we were able to know that this type of boats cost between 2,000 and 5,000 dollars per day.

Obviously, these were not the only expenses of the Mexican couple because it should be mentioned everything that cost for food, purchase of drinks and any other item that they may have acquired during their memorable trip to Colombia.

Belinda rapping for the Nodal family at their New Year’s celebration in Colombia 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nyW0S9t3HB – Pablo.chagra (@pablo_chagra) January 2, 2022

BELINDA AND CHRISTIAN NODAL TO MARRY

In May 2021, the social networks of both singers ‘exploded’ when they confirmed their commitment, exciting the thousands of fans of the couple of the moment in Mexico because after a while they would be realizing the dream of staying together until the end of the days.

Several Mexican media reported that the ring that Nodal gave to his current partner is valued at more than 3 million dollars, but none of the protagonists of this story has spoken about it, so there was no confirmation.

Christian Nodal and the day he asked his partner, Belinda, for her hand. (Photo: Christian Nodal / Instagram).

CHRISTIAN NODAL ON YOUTUBE

BELINDA AND CHRISTIAN NODAL SINGING TOGETHER