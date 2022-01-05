Beyoncé, The Weeknd or Rosalía … in 2022, the stars of music return

Javier Herrero. EFE.

Beyoncé, Madonna, Rosalía, Kendrick Lamar or Red Hot Chili Peppers … After a sparse 2021 in big names, the music stars are preparing their return with an eye on an omicron and another in which vaccination allows to finally convert the covid- 19 in an anecdote and pay off his new albums on world tours.

The Weeknd will be the first big name of the season. Yesterday he reported by surprise that “Dawn FM”, his fifth studio album, the first after the successful “After Hours” (2020), will be released this Friday, the same day that “Night Call” by Years & Years will be released.

Few are currently the albums confirmed with date and title for the next few months, most of them by leading figures in the more cult or alternative field, such as Elvis Costello, who will return on January 14 with ” The Boy Named If “, or Eels, who will publish” Extreme Witchcraft “two weeks later.

Cult records

January will also bring two notable returns, that of veteran progressive rock band Jethro Tull with “The Zealot Gene”, their first studio album after nearly 18 years. It will be on the 28th, the same day that Urge Overkill will release “Oul” a decade after its last installment.

Animal Collective will release “Time Skiffs” on February 4, when Bastille will present “Give Me Future” and Korn, “Requiem.” They will be followed on the 11th by “The Dream” by Alt-J, “Earthling” by Eddie Vedder (his third solo adventure outside of Pearl Jam) and “Lucifer On The Sofa” by Spoon.

On the 18th of that month, Beach House will release “One Twice Melody” and Metronomy “Small World”, while on the 25th they will see the light of “Everything Was Beautiful” by Spiritualized, “The Tipping Point” by Tears For Fears (first album in 17 years) and Soft Cell’s “Happines Not Included” (Marc Almond’s group hasn’t released a new LP since 2002).

The release schedule gets even hotter starting in March. On the 4th, Band Of Horses will release “Things Are Great”, on the 11th Bryan Adams will do the same with “So Happy It Hurts”, on the 18th it is expected that “CRASH” by Charli XCX will arrive and the 25th Placebo will hit the streets ” Never Let Me Go “.

In the following weeks we will not lose sight of “Chloe And The Next 20th Century” by Father John Misty, which will be published on April 8, nor “C’MON YOU KNOW” by Liam Gallegher, which will do so on May 27. . In parallel, Jack White will surprise not with one, but with two new albums: “Fear Of The Dawn” on April 8 and “Entering Heaven Alive” on July 22.

Possible big returns

That list becomes even more dazzling when you look at the albums that could see the light of day throughout 2022. The international media are talking about Kendrick Lamar, Arctic Monkeys, Camila Cabello (“Family”), Cardi B, Janet Jackson (” Black Diamond “), Lizzo, Lykke Li, Megadeth (” The Sick, The Dying And The Dead “), Megan Thee Stallion, Morrisey (” Bonfire of Teenagers “) and The Cure.

It is unnecessary to continue talking about Rihanna’s ninth album, the one that has apparently been about to end for years but which, sheltered by the success of other business aspects, has already shown that it is not urgent to publish.

More explicit about her plans was Beyoncé, who in an August interview for Harper’s Bazaar stated that she perceived in the world the desire to live again and that she wanted to contribute to this post-pandemic “renaissance” with the fruit of her year and a half of work. in the study.

“Surprises in the new year” Madonna also announced in recent weeks, after posting a photo in the studio, while some members of Red Hot Chili Peppers confirmed that their new work was “almost ready” and Joe Frusciante, back to the band, he even dared to point out spring.

News in Spanish

Within the urban Latin we should not lose sight of very prolific stars and given to unexpected releases, such as Maluma, who in summer already anticipated the song “Sobrio”, or Bad Bunny, who confirmed a new album for the next few months.

In this style, Christina Aguilera will make her debut, singing again in Spanish 20 years after “My Reflection”, the language in which the last great winner of the Latin Grammy, the Colombian Camilo, sings, who is preparing a new work, just like another 2021 phenomenon, Rauw Alejandro.

Finally, Rosalía also confirmed that 2022 will be the year of “Motomami”, her third studio album and the one that should establish her in the international market. He said about him in a talk with Rolling Stone that it is the result of “a very great experimentation”, with influences ranging from Héctor Lavoe to Patti Smith, passing through Pedro Almodovar and reggaeton.

More uncertain is what is related to the successor of “Vertigo” by Pablo Alboran. Speaking to Efe, the man from Malaga declared that he is “writing non-stop” and that, in fact, he has two songs “ready”, one of which will be released this month, although he did not dare to put a date on his new album.