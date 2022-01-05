Big shots! The fortune that Rayados would pay to take Alexis Vega away from Chivas

What a complicated situation for Chivas de Guadalajara in these days before the start of the Clausura 2022 Tournament, Well, the signature of Alexis vega to renew the contract does not arrive and the Rayados from Monterrey They are on the lookout with a multimillion-dollar offer that would leave the rojiblanco team at a total disadvantage to convince the attacker to stay in the institution.

According to information from the Sniper from the daily Récord, The gang do not remove your finger from line in his attempts to sign the best offensive referent of the Sacred Herd and therefore will launch a proposal with which the Gru would win three times more of what you currently perceive, with what would leave the Perla Tapatia before the start of the new contest.

The national newspaper also assures that Vega is not very sure of continuing with Guadalajara with everything and that the week before, in the last duel of Preseason against Necaxa, scored one of the goals in the 3-2 victory and kissed the shirt in a clear message to the leadership that wants to stay in the institution or at least that’s what it looked like.

Rayados de Monterrey has in mind to offer $ 13 million to Vega on a four-year contract, very powerful reason in which Guadalajara could not compete, since the attacker is currently far below of these figures both in the agreement and in salary, which is why the high command of the Guadalajara team that is going through severe financial problems begins to tremble.

“The Gang would pay up to $ 13 million in four years, three times more of what Alexis earns today. Franco himself emphasizes that the player is not convinced to continue in the ranks of the Rebaño Sagrado and its representative, Alex López and Ricardo Peláez they are still in the dispute to know what is going to happen what will be the future of the also national team ”, it was part of what the aforementioned medium published.