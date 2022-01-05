Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies: fall in price and enter a “golden circle”

This Wednesday, January 5, the cryptocurrency market shows signs of recovery and investors consider that the downside is an opportunity to buy digital assets to bet on a long-term rally.
For example, Bitcoin, the most valuable digital currency in the ecosystem, settled at US $ 46,000 and according to various analyzes of the Tradingview platform, which are carried out anonymously by users, This price is ideal to operate in the long term, since the crypto will break at US $ 52,000 to seek new highs.
In the short term, the picture is not so simple: according to the same source, Bitcoin is showing the same behavior as in the fall of May and July and analysts warn that the digital currency could fall to US $ 41,500.
On the other hand, Ether, the cryptocurrency of the Ethereum smart contract network, around US $ 3,800 and experts suggest that the digital currency entered a “golden circle”, which means it is a good time to buy.
The fall in these two cryptocurrencies dragged the rest of the crypto market and other assets such as Binance Coin, Solana, Cardano, XRP and Luna also fell.
Year by year, how much profit did Bitcoin make and why it beats the rest of the investments
In 2010, the crypto gave profits of 9900%, since in January it was trading at US $ 0.003 and then reached an all-time high of US $ 0.30.
In 2011, went up to US $ 4.72 and gave 1473% profit.
In 2012, Bitcoin closed the year with a price of US $ 13.51. As a percentage, this translates into a growth of the 186%.
In 2013, reached an all-time high of US $ 758, that is, it rose 5507%.
But not everything is color of roses: in In 2014, its price fell to US $ 320 and investors lost 58%.
In 2015, rose again to US $ 430 and gave profit of about 35%.
In 2016, the crypto stabilized above US $ 900 and in percentage, investors earned 125%.
The two subsequent years (2017 and 2018) were historic for Bitcoin: at that time, the crypto rose from US $ 968 to US $ 13,860 (in percentage, it meant a rise of 1,331%) and then fell to US $ 3,600, that is, , fell 73%.
In december 2019, the cryptocurrency was trading at $ 7,100 and gave 95% profit.
In 2020, reached a new historical maximum of US $ 28,700, which translates into a rise of the 301%.
In January of last year, the crypto cost $ 29,000 and in December, it reached $ 47,900. That is to say, gave gains of 61% in 12 months.