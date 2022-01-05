Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies: why the market remains “stagnant”

This Tuesday, January 4, the prices of cryptocurrencies were stained red. Bitcoin, the most valuable digital currency, remains above the US $ 46,000, with a drop of 5%.

Ether, the cryptocurrency of the Ethereum smart contract network, is trading at $ 3,800 and is down about 2%.

On the other hand, the digital currency of the Binance exchange, called Binance Coin, fell about 7% in the last week and is around $ 510.

Other cryptos such as Cardano, Solana and Avalanche fell 13%, 10% and 7% respectively.

“ALGO”, the only cryptocurrency that continues to make a profit

Algorand

Cryptocurrency Algorand, which trades under the acronym “ALGO”, rose 10% and its price is around US $ 1.70.

Behind the digital currency, there is an autonomous, decentralized, blockchain-based network in which developers can build applications .

Algorand’s core network launched in June 2019, and by December 2020 it was already capable of handling nearly 1 million transactions per day, according to data from Coinmarketcap.

Why are cryptocurrencies falling in price?

Bitcoin

As explained by analysts on the Tradingview platform, cryptocurrency Bitcoin is stuck above $ 40,000 for three reasons: on the one hand, the volumes of sale (that is, the amount traded) it is low; on the other hand, Retail investors lost interest in the digital currency and demand dropped.

By last, the big investors (better known in the jargon as “whales”, since they have a large amount of assets in their possession) they continue to maintain their sales levels.

These three factors cause Bitcoin to position above $ 40,000 and fail to break the $ 50,000 level to find new all-time highs.