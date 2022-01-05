BlackBerry comes to an end today after almost 30 years of history in the mobile industry

The brand was entrusted with the arrival of Apple with the iPhone and its operating system little by little lagged behind Android and iOS

As I had anticipated infobae, BlackBerry, having struggled for years to stay in the cell phone market, finally says goodbye this January 4, 2022 to the business of manufacturing smartphones.

Although in the past the brand was the favorite for many, it made the mistake of trusting itself before the arrival of Apple with the iPhone and its operating system little by little was behind Android and iOS.

BlackBerry phones with operating systems 7.1, 10 or PlayBook OS 2.1, or those that are previous, will stop working after the decision of the Canadian company to cease the service of these devices.

Also, the Wi-Fi and mobile data connection may malfunction, while the firm’s core applications (BlackBerry Link, BlackBerry Desktop Manager, BlackBerry World, BlackBerry Protect, and BlackBerry Blend) will be limited.

Said that, BlackBerry Android devices will not be affected for downgrading from infrastructure services unless they receive an email from BlackBerry or are assigned an Enhanced Sim Based License (ESBL) or Identity Based License (IBL).

BlackBerry, which before the dominance of Apple and Android phones decided in 2015 to transform itself into a software company to stop the production of phones, said that starting tomorrow the functions of data, phone calls, text messages and emergency calls will stop to function “reliably”.

The Canadian company thanked the “many loyal customers and partners” they have had during its history, which began in 1984 when Canadian entrepreneurs Mike Lazaridis and Doug Fregin created the Research in Motion (RIM) company. In 1999 RIM launched a pager capable of sending and receiving e-mails as well as other notifications. The product was the first to be tagged with the BlackBerry name.

When Apple launched its first iPhone in 2007, the BlackBerry, with its physical keyboard, was the phone of choice for top executives, celebrities, and politicians. In 2009, the Canadian company’s phones accounted for 20% of the smartphone market.

The company continued to bet on the physical keyboard and corporate customers while Apple did so on touchscreens without a physical keyboard and individual consumers. Pressure from Google’s iPhone and Android-based phones quickly reduced sales of BlackBerry phones. In 2013, the company announced that it was changing its name from RIM to BlackBerry in an attempt to relaunch its products.

Due to the above, BlackBerry knows that its users may want to change their mobile phone to one that has Android or iOS, so it gives some tips to be able to migrate data and not lose it.

How to import or export password records to another Android device

In order to pass your information elsewhere, you must:

– Press the menu icon> Settings> Import / Export.

– Do one of the following:

– Touch Import passwords and then touch the file you want to import.

– Press Export passwords.

– Complete the instructions on the screen.

On the other hand, for interested in the company deleting their personal information, You can send an immediate request to the email privacyoffice@blackberry.com. Otherwise, BlackBerry will keep the information for the time necessary for the fulfillment of services.

