Bolsonaro evolves in the hospital: they removed a nasogastric tube

(CNN) – The Vila Nova Star hospital in Sao Paulo, where the president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro is hospitalized, reported this Tuesday that the intestinal obstruction he suffered has been “dissolved”, without indication of surgery.

Hours later, the center reported that Bolsonaro “evolved with good acceptance of the liquid diet ingested during the day,” for which the nasogastric tube was removed.

“The digestive tract of the patient shows signs of recovery. At the moment, there is no discharge forecast ”, closes the note.

The hospital had reported earlier that the president took a “short walk” down the hall and that he had no fever or abdominal pain. In addition, he added that there is not yet a definitive assessment as to whether the president will need surgery.

Bolsonaro’s health

President Bolsonaro was hospitalized in the early hours of Monday for an intestinal obstruction.

Bolsonaro suffers from an “intestinal subocclusion,” according to the Vila Nova Star hospital in Sao Paulo in a statement. This is the most recent medical problem linked to the 2018 incident in which Bolsonaro was stabbed in the election campaign.

Bolsonaro posted a tweet in which he explained that he began to feel bad “after Sunday lunch” and that he arrived at the hospital at 3:00 am this Monday. “I had a nasogastric tube. More tests will be done for possible surgery for internal obstruction in the abdominal region,” he wrote.

Bolsonaro had already been hospitalized in July 2021, when doctor Antonio Luiz Macedo found an intestinal obstruction. Macedo was the one who operated on Bolsonaro after he was stabbed in 2018. The president underwent surgery in January 2019 to remove the bag colostomy that was inserted after the stabbing.

“This is the second hospitalization with the same symptoms, the result of the stabbing (September 6, 2018) and four major surgeries,” Bolsonaro wrote in a second tweet.

– Taylor Barnes and Jack Guy from CNN in Atlanta and Marcos Moreno from CNNE in Rio de Janeiro.