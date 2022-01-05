Boxing: Floyd Mayweather announces his return to the ring with fight on a helipad in Dubi

Floyd Mayweather is ready to get back in the ring. The American will conduct an exhibition match on February 20 in the United Arab Emirates. After a duel against Logan Paul, ‘Money’ will have his first match of 2022.

The boxing legend will hold his brawl at the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah heliport, located in Dubi. During an interview for FightHype.com, The American clarified that he hopes to announce his rival for this exclusive duel very soon.

“On February 20, we haven’t picked an opponent yet, but I’m looking forward to it and hope I can give you something to look at. It’s going to be a very special crowd, not too many people. “So if you have the opportunity to come here, you should know that you are very, very special for this event”; signaled.

Although the rival has not been made official, SkySports reported that the one chosen by Mayweather to be the social media celebrity, Rashed ‘Money Kicks’ Belhasa, who is originally from Dubi and has dabbled in boxing matches for the past year.

Also in social networks, the ‘influencer’ retired ‘Money’ to carry out the brawl, so the negotiations would soon be finalized. Mayweather is currently only focused on exhibition fights and hopes to add a good number of fights by 2022.