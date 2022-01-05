Boxing: Logan Paul suffers at Christmas and New Years for quitting marijuana: “I vomited more than 40 times”

LYouTube star and boxing star Logan Paul didn’t have his best Christmas and New Years, going through the withdrawal effects of quitting marijuana and going through a illness that made him miss the festivities.

Through your Instagram account, Logan recounted the symptoms he has had to deal with since quitting marijuana in the middle of December 24th.

“Super funny New Years story: I quit smoking w33d on December 24, I’ve had some pretty nasty withdrawals (loss of appetite, insomnia, extreme irritability), the hardest week of 2021 for me. “

In order not to finish, the boxer suffered an intoxication prior to the New Year who made him call the ambulance and vomiting more than 40 times.

“Then yesterday on New Years Eve, I got food poisoning (which was weird because all I had was a little croissant and a latte in the morning). She vomited more than 40 times and spent the night sweating in bed. . And all the pharmacies were closed, so I couldn’t get any medicine. I was so dehydrated that I begged the only emergency ambulance in town to hook me up to an IV line to recover and go out with my friends. They said it wasn’t possible unless they took me to the hospital. Obviously screw that.

“I managed to put on the suit and go to the party for 10 minutes before realizing that my path was defined. As I walked home down the icy hill defeated and disappointed, he vomited another 5 times on the street. I didn’t miss a step. “

The Maverick mentioned that this is not the first time he has lived on a New Year’s Eve, and it is that in previous years he has gotten sick and gone through various problems in the first days.